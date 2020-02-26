Man pushed onto tracks at Union Square subway station

Eyewitness News
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was pushed onto the subway tracks at the Union Square subway station on Wednesday morning.

It happened at 9:10 a.m. at the NQRW line.

A man pushed the victim and he fell to the tracks. Fortunately, he did not make contact with the train.

He was pulled from the tracks and evaluated by EMS at the scene.

The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

The perpetrator fled the scene.

Subway service has not been affected by the incident.
