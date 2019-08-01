Man pushed onto subway tracks during assault at Broadway-Lafayette Street station in NoHo

(Shutterstock)

NOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was pushed onto subway tracks during an altercation in a Manhattan station.

It happened during an assault on the platform at the Broadway-Lafayette Street station in NoHo around 10:05 a.m. Thursday.

The man was pushed onto the track roadbed, but made no contact with the train. He was assisted back to the platform by police.

He sustained a laceration to the head and refused medical attention.

One person was taken into police custody. Charges are pending.

Southbound B, D, F and M trains were briefly delayed but are running normally.

