Man pushed onto subway tracks during assault at Broadway-Lafayette Street station in NoHo

NOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was pushed onto subway tracks during an altercation in a Manhattan station.It happened during an assault on the platform at the Broadway-Lafayette Street station in NoHo around 10:05 a.m. Thursday.The man was pushed onto the track roadbed, but made no contact with the train. He was assisted back to the platform by police.He sustained a laceration to the head and refused medical attention.One person was taken into police custody. Charges are pending.Southbound B, D, F and M trains were briefly delayed but are running normally.