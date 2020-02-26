Man pushed onto Union Square subway tracks

By Eyewitness News
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is recovering after being pushed onto the subway tracks in New York City Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 9 a.m. at the Union Square NQRW subway station.

NYPD Transit Chief Edward Delatorre said two males got into a dispute on the platform, and one shoved the other on the tracks.

It is unclear if the two had any previous interaction or if the dispute was random in nature.

Fortunately, the victim was not struck by a train.

The man was pulled from the tracks and evaluated by EMS at the scene.

He reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

The perpetrator fled the scene. He's described as a black man wearing a black beanie, red sweater, and black pants.

Subway service was affected by the incident.

