Man pushes person onto subway tracks at Union Square

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --A man pushed a person onto subway tracks at the 14th-Street Union Square station in Manhattan Thursday morning and ran away.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. on the 4/5 train northbound platform.
Officials said the victim made his or her way back onto the platform and was uninjured. Social media reports indicate that the victim was a woman, and other straphangers helped assist her.
The unknown suspect fled the scene.
