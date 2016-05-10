SUBWAY CRIME

Man pushes person onto subway tracks at Union Square

In this May 10, 2016 photo, commuters wait to get on the 4 subway train in the Union Square station in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

By Eyewitness News
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man pushed a person onto subway tracks at the 14th-Street Union Square station in Manhattan Thursday morning and ran away.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on the 4/5 train northbound platform.

Officials said the victim made his or her way back onto the platform and was uninjured. Social media reports indicate that the victim was a woman, and other straphangers helped assist her.

The unknown suspect fled the scene.

