SUBWAY CRIME

Man pushes woman onto subway tracks at Union Square

NJ Burkett reports on the subway shove at Union Square. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man pushed a woman onto subway tracks at the 14th-Street Union Square station in Manhattan Thursday morning and ran away.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on the 4/5 train northbound platform.

Officials said 29-year-old victim made her way back onto the platform and suffered minor injuries. She was later transported to Bellevue Hospital.

Social media reports indicate that other straphangers helped assist the victim after the fall.

The unknown suspect fled the scene. Police described him as a heavyset black man who was wearing a black jacket with a grey hoodie underneath, dark pants and dark shoes,

