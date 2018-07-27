GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) --A person is being questioned in police custody after shocking video of a road rage incident was caught on camera in Brooklyn this week..
Two men got into a minor traffic dispute Tuesday afternoon on McGuinness Boulevard by Norman Avenue in Greenpoint. The drivers got out, words were exchanged and it all went downhill from there.
According to the 24-year-old victim, the suspect tried to attack him with a knife, then went into his car and stole his car keys. As the suspect tried to escape, the victim is seen desperately trying to get his keys back as he is pinned and dragged by the car.
The victim flipped in the air and ended up in between two parked cars. Police report he was taken to the hospital with injuries only to his hips and hands. It could've been far worse -- he was able to stand after the incident.
The suspect took off with part of his fender left behind. Police searched for the driver of the white Hyundai with Florida plates until they caught up with him later in the week.
Police said Friday they are questioning a person of interest in the case. It is not yet clear what, if any, charges he could face.
