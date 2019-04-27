Man questioned by Secret Service after cellphone thrown at President Trump

A man is being questioned after a phone was thrown at President Trump.

By Eyewitness News
INDIANAPOLIS (WABC) -- The Secret Service is questioning a man after they say he tossed a cellphone at President Donald Trump.

It happened Friday as the president was walking on stage in Indianapolis to give a speech to the National Rifle Association.

Secret Service agents are conducting what is being called a protective intelligence interview with the alleged tosser.

The man was removed from the audience after the phone was thrown toward the stage.

The phone flew toward one side of the lectern as Trump was approaching from the other side. The president proceeded with his speech without delay.

Witnesses said the man appeared to be a supporter of the president.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
