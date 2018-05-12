SUBWAY CRIME

Man randomly punches passenger on 7 train in Queens

Police are searching for the suspect who punched a passenger at random while riding the 7 train.

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
The 29-year-old victim was on board a Queens-bound train when a suspect punched him in the face out of nowhere as the train pulled into the 46th Street-Bliss Street station in Queens, police said.

The suspect ran off when the train doors opened.

The victim was treated for a cut and swelling to his lip.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

