Man randomly slashed across face in Penn Station

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who slashed another man in the middle of the day at Penn Station.Surveillance video shows the person police want to speak to.They say at around 2:30 p.m. Monday, the attacker said something to a 32-year-old man inside the subway station and then slashed him across the face.Police say the slashing happened without warning or provocation.The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------