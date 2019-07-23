Man randomly slashed across face in Penn Station

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who slashed another man in the middle of the day at Penn Station.

Surveillance video shows the person police want to speak to.

They say at around 2:30 p.m. Monday, the attacker said something to a 32-year-old man inside the subway station and then slashed him across the face.

Police say the slashing happened without warning or provocation.

The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanmtapenn stationslashing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms cause flooding, power outages in NY area
Boris Johnson voted next British prime minister
LIVE | AccuWeather: More thunderstorms before rain tapers off
Woman uses traffic cone to unclog Long Island Expressway
New video of man who attempted to shoot Queens mother
Woman found stabbed to death in Brooklyn apartment
Woman accused of pushing man off Bronx bus
Show More
Justice John Paul Stevens to be buried Tuesday
Wrongful death lawsuit filed after beloved NJ principal's death
Cops: 2 men take car for joyride, hit pedestrian and several vehicles
Video shows NYPD officer being doused with water in Harlem
New York becomes 1st state to ban declawing of cats
More TOP STORIES News