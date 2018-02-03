Man randomly stabbed in the neck while sleeping on the subway

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on a man who was stabbed while sleeping on the subway.

Eyewitness News
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man was randomly stabbed in the neck while napping on the subway.

The attack happened around 5 a.m. Saturday at the West 14th and 8th Avenue station in the West Village.

Witnesses say the 33-year-old man was stabbed in the neck while napping on a southbound E train before the attacker ran off.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
subwaystabbingslashingWest VillageNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News