Man raped woman after breaking into Brooklyn apartment with brick, NYPD says

By Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for a man who threw a brick into a woman's basement window, crawled inside her apartment, and raped her.

It happened on Wednesday, December 18th at 4:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and Madison Street in Bushwick.

The 22-year-old woman woke up from the noise and confronted the man.

He then forced her into a bedroom where he raped her.

The man then stole her cellphone and wallet with $65 in cash and credit cards before running off.

The woman was taken to Interfaith Hospital in stable condition. She was treated and released.

Police released very clear surveillance images of the man wanted in the rape taken before and after the attack. He can even be seen dancing at one point in the surveillance video.
He's described as a black man, in his mid 20s, approximately 5'8" tall, weighing 150 lbs., with a thin build and a full beard. He was last seen wearing blue Adidas sweatpants with white stripes, a multi-colored hooded winter jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers and a light blue crocheted cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

