Man rescued after sidewalk collapsed beneath him in the Bronx

BELMONT, the Bronx (WABC) -- A man was rescued after the sidewalk collapsed beneath him in the Bronx Saturday.

Firefighters responded to 3rd Avenue near East 183rd Street in Belmont just after 12:20 p.m. for reports of a person injured.

They carried out a technical rescue to extricate the man who fell approximately 12-15 feet down a hole in the sidewalk.

He was treated at the scene and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

MORE NYC NEWS: Stray bullet kills 20-year-old college student visiting New York City
EMBED More News Videos

Police say the victim is 20-year-old Ethan Williams, who was visiting from Indianapolis.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
belmontthe bronxnew york citycollapserescue
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stray bullet kills 20-year-old college student visiting New York City
NJ sees highest daily COVID-19 case increase since May
Huge turnout as early voting begins in NY
Early voting in NY: What you need to know
Trump votes in Fla. before rallies; Biden focuses on Pa.
College student dies from COVID-19
Singer Jerry Jeff Walker dead at 78
Show More
COVID Updates: Hospitals becoming overwhelmed again as cases rise
'He was a beautiful guy': Man mourns best friend who was fatally stabbed
Illinois' top doctor breaks down during COVID briefing
'The Shining' hotel temporary home for firefighters battling wildfires
US sets COVID-19 infection record with 83K more cases
More TOP STORIES News