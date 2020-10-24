Man rescued after sidewalk collapsed beneath him in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7301747" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say the victim is 20-year-old Ethan Williams, who was visiting from Indianapolis.

BELMONT, the Bronx (WABC) -- A man was rescued after the sidewalk collapsed beneath him in the Bronx Saturday.Firefighters responded to 3rd Avenue near East 183rd Street in Belmont just after 12:20 p.m. for reports of a person injured.They carried out a technical rescue to extricate the man who fell approximately 12-15 feet down a hole in the sidewalk.He was treated at the scene and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious, but stable condition.----------