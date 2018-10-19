Man rescued from 6-foot trench on Long Island

A man is safe after being pulled out of a 6-foot hole of mud on Long Island.The incident was reported on Woodfern Court in Dix Hills just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning.The man was rescued just before 1 p.m. and did not appear to be seriously injured.Crews used a harness to free the man before he was taken to to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for evaluation.Few other details were released.----------