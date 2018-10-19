Man rescued from 8-foot trench on Long Island

He’s ok! Nearly 2 and a half hours after becoming trapped in a collapsed hole of mud here on Woodfern Court in Dix Hills, this 22-year-old worker who came here on a waterproofing job, clearly had a MUCH busier day than he expected. #trenchrescue @DixHillsFD pic.twitter.com/D1DsDVcgtl — Stacey Sager (@staceysager7) October 19, 2018

A man is safe after being pulled out of a 8-foot hole of mud on Long Island.The incident was reported on Woodfern Court in Dix Hills just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning.Trevor Borders, 22, was doing a waterproofing job at a home and needed to dig a hole for access to the basement.He tried to free himself when he started to sink, but fell waist-deep into the hole."The soil type in Dix Hills, it's very clay-based, which causes a very thick, viscous mud," Dix Hills Fire Department Capt. Scott DiPino said.Nearly 50 rescue workers from six different agencies responded to help Borders. He was rescued just before 1 p.m. and was cold and wet but did not appear to be seriously injured.Crews used a pulley and harness system to free the man before he was taken to to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for evaluation.----------