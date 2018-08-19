PATERSON, New Jersey --Authorities say a man was rescued from the base of a New Jersey waterfall after he fell attempting to retrieve his cellphone.
NorthJersey.com reports that two dozen firefighters, police and other first responders pulled the man up a sheer concrete wall at Great Falls in Paterson just before 9 a.m. Saturday.
Police director Jerry Speziale said he said he fell off the footbridge above the chasm of the falls while trying to grab a dropped cellphone.
He said the man had no life-threatening injuries but was taken to nearby St. Joseph's hospital as a precaution due to prolonged exposure to the rushing water.
Less than a week ago, fire officials rescued a dog stranded on a ledge near the falls.
