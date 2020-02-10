Man robbed 11-year-old boy, hit him with cane in Sunset Park

By Eyewitness News
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Disturbing surveillance video shows a man attacking a young boy in Brooklyn with a cane after robbing him.

The incident took place on 5th Avenue and 50th Street in Sunset Park on February 6 at 6:40 a.m.

The 11-year-old boy had his cellphone taken and was hit over the head by the assailant's cane when he chased after him.

The robber is described as a light-skinned man, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, a blue and black jacket, blue jeans, black and red sneakers and he walked with a dark-colored cane.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sunset parkbrooklynnew york cityattackchild injuredrobbery
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Red Carpet Rundown: Hollywood's biggest night
Suspect in NYPD officers ambush due in court
Who is NYPD shooting suspect Robert Williams?
Coronavirus: Passengers allowed to board NJ cruise ship again
Zack Gottsagen makes history as 1st Oscars presenter with Down syndrome
AccuWeather: Dreary start to the week
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Show More
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Coronavirus breakthrough could help curb virus' spread
Watch: Police officer safely stops wrong way driver
Video shows men ambushing robbery victim in Queens
Lawyer for man accused of Anguilla murder wants suit dismissed
More TOP STORIES News