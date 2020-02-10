Man robbed 11-year-old boy, hit him with cane in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Disturbing surveillance video shows a man attacking a young boy in Brooklyn with a cane after robbing him.The incident took place on 5th Avenue and 50th Street in Sunset Park on February 6 at 6:40 a.m.The 11-year-old boy had his cellphone taken and was hit over the head by the assailant's cane when he chased after him.The robber is described as a light-skinned man, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, a blue and black jacket, blue jeans, black and red sneakers and he walked with a dark-colored cane.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------