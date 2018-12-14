Man robbed and shot in Brownsville, Brooklyn; suspects caught on camera

Shirleen Allicot has the latest on the search for suspects.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for the suspects who shot a man during a robbery in Brooklyn.

The suspects tried to rob a 25-year-old man at gunpoint near Sackman Street and Liberty Avenue in Brownsville last month.

During a struggle the victim was shot in the right side of the face.

After the victim was shot one of the suspects stole the man's cellphone and $60.

The victim was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

