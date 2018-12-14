BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are searching for the suspects who shot a man during a robbery in Brooklyn.
The suspects tried to rob a 25-year-old man at gunpoint near Sackman Street and Liberty Avenue in Brownsville last month.
During a struggle the victim was shot in the right side of the face.
After the victim was shot one of the suspects stole the man's cellphone and $60.
The victim was taken to the hospital and has since been released.
