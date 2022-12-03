Police: Thieves holding eggs and bricks rob man near Lincoln Center

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are searching for five suspects who robbed a man shortly after 11 a.m. near Lincoln Center Saturday.

The five suspects -- four men and one woman, all dressed in black, robbed a man of his jacket and cell phone near 63rd and Amsterdam Ave, police say.

The man was not injured.

Suspects fled the scene.

They were seen holding eggs and bricks.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.

