  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police: Thieves holding eggs and bricks rob man near Lincoln Center

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Sunday, December 4, 2022 12:43AM
EMBED <>More Videos

Police are searching for 5 individuals who robbed a man shortly after 11 a.m. near Lincoln Center Saturday morning.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are searching for five suspects who robbed a man shortly after 11 a.m. near Lincoln Center Saturday.

The five suspects -- four men and one woman, all dressed in black, robbed a man of his jacket and cell phone near 63rd and Amsterdam Ave, police say.

The man was not injured.

Suspects fled the scene.

They were seen holding eggs and bricks.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Police bust Manhattan street vendors, seize $10M+ worth of luxury knock offs

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.