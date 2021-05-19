Man robbed, shot in leg on roof of mall parking garage in Queens

By Eyewitness News
Group robs man on top of Queens parking garage, shoot him in leg

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the group behind a terrifying shooting and robbery caught on camera in Queens.

The armed men confronted the victim on the roof of the parking garage at the Jamaica Colosseum Mall.

It happened on Friday, April 30 at 7:10 p.m. on 165 Street.

The 37-year-old victim tried to get away in his white Range Rover, but one of the gunmen got into his car and stole his wallet before shooting him in the leg.

The men then jumped into a gray BMW 5 Series and took off westbound on 89th Avenue.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The attackers got away with the victim's wallet containing his ID and bank cards.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

