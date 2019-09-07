Man robs mom, 7-year-old daughter as they carry groceries in the Bronx

CONCOURSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the man who robbed a mother and her young daughter as they were carrying groceries into their building in the Bronx.

Police said the 30-year-old woman and her 7-year-old child were entering their building near Grand Concourse and East 165 Street in Concourse around 1:30 p.m. on August 22 when the man approached.

He asked if they needed help carrying their groceries, and when the mother refused, he snatched gold necklaces from her and her daughter before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

