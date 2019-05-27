Man says attackers yelled anti-gay statements in TriBeCa subway assault

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for the men behind an attack at a TriBeCa subway station, where the suspects reportedly yelled anti-gay statements.

Just after 7 p.m. Sunday, officials say the 25-year-old reports he was involved with in a verbal dispute with two other men on the northbound A Train at Chambers Street.

The dispute then escalated to a physical altercation, and the victim was struck in the head. He was taken to an area hospital, and received several stitches.

The man told police the attackers used anti-gay statements and then fled the scene.

An investigation is ongoing,

