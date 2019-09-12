Search for suspects after man says he was kidnapped, held for 3 days inside Bronx deli

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- A suspected kidnapping case was uncovered inside a Bronx bodega.Police found a man in the building's basement claiming he had been taken and tied up by a group of people.This started with police chasing two suspects wanted on a drug crime.When those men ran into the basement of the bodega, investigators followed them and discovered a man who said he'd been held against his will in the basement for more than three days.Police are searching for 35-year-old Richard Millwood who was working at the Wakefield bodega when officers chased those men inside.When officers finally accessed the basement, they found a 49-year-old man who claimed to have been kidnapped Saturday a few blocks away and then bound by four people.The victim was tied to a pole and then beaten about his head and body.Investigators did arrest one person, Orinthia Gifford, who lives above the deli after the victim said she was connected to the kidnapping.Police continue to search for Millwood and two other men in the kidnapping.That victim is expected to recover.Gifford is facing several charges including kidnapping and assault.----------