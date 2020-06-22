Man scales New Jersey 'Skyscraper' ride to protest personal issue with police

By Eyewitness News
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man protesting a personal issue with police climbed to the top of a ride on Casino Pier in Seaside Heights on Monday morning.

The man scaled to on top of the Skyscraper ride, where he unfurled an American flag.

Seaside Heights Borough Administrator Christopher Vaz said the man "has an issue with a police department somewhere on Barnegat Bay Peninsula. Not our PD."

He was back down from the top of the ride sometime after 10 a.m. and taken into police custody.

Vaz said the man was charged with trespassing and was apparently protesting a personal issue with the police departments in Lavallette and Bay Head.

