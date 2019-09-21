Man seen throwing fruit wanted in attack of Bronx grocery store worker

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- A man caught on camera throwing a piece of fruit is wanted for attacking a worker at a grocery store in the Bronx.Police say he punched the 67-year-old victim when the man came out of the store to confront him.The incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday at the store on White Plains Road in Wakefield.Police are also looking for the two men who were with the fruit thrower.----------