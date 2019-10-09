Man sentenced for fatally stabbing mom, grandma with sword in New Jersey home

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- A man who fatally stabbed his mother and grandmother with a sword, meat cleaver and knife while high on drugs is now headed to prison.

Hudson County prosecutors say Kevin Hodges received separate 25-year sentences Friday for the December 2016 deaths of 56-year-old Rebecca Hodges and 76-year-old Dorothy Bradshaw. But he will serve the terms concurrently.

Kevin Hodges had pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter counts for both deaths.

The slayings occurred in the family's home in the Arlington Gardens public housing complex in Jersey City.

The two women had suffered multiple stab wounds, and 39-year-old Kevin Hodges was found a block away from the home, covered in blood. He admitted being high on PCP at the time of the slayings.

