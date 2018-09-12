Queens man who admitted to killing cat gets 10 months in jail

NEW YORK --
New York City prosecutors say a man who admitted to stabbing a cat, then throwing it from a third-floor balcony and stomping it to death has been sentenced to 10 months in jail.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown says 31-year-old Giovanni Olivo was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to animal cruelty in July. He also admitted that he tried to intimidate a witness slated to testify against him.

During the September 2016 incident, Olivo watched the cat hit the ground before going down to the sidewalk and stomping on it in front of children. While attacking the helpless cat, he shouted: "You're dead to this world!"

Olivo must also register with the city as an animal abuser.

