Man sentenced for murder in Brooklyn elevator stabbing that killed 6-year-old boy

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on the Brooklyn elevator stabbing case.

By
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) --
A man convicted of stabbing two children, one fatally, in a Brooklyn elevator in June 2014 was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison on Tuesday.

Daniel St. Hubert was convicted in April of second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons possession in the death of 6-year-old PJ Avitto and the attack on his friend, Mikayla Capers.

RAW: Loved ones of PJ Avitto give emotional testimonies
EMBED More News Videos

Loved ones of 6-year-old PJ Avitto. who was killed when he was stabbed in a Brooklyn elevator, speak at his convicted killer's sentencing.


Avitto was stabbed 11 times in an elevator at the Boulevard House in East New York, while Capers was stabbed 16 times and survived.

"Sometimes I try not to remember this bad man and what he did to me and PJ," Capers, now 11, said at the sentencing. "But every day I must look at my body and see those 16 stab wounds that are there for the rest of my life."

Family members of both victims were mainstays in the courtroom throughout the proceedings, and they said after the verdict that while they were happy justice was served, they do not have forgiveness in their hearts.

RELATED: Community center named for boy fatally stabbed in elevator in East New York

PJ's mother Aricka McClinton told the court she hasn't slept in four years because her child is missing.

"My heart goes out to Mikayla that in life she will be productive in life in the future as she goes on," McClinton said. "A little child at 7 years old, she fought and fought her way out of that elevator and she made it out and God saved her life. But he called Prince home because it was time for Prince to probably leave us. Prince's work here was done."

St. Hubert attempted to address the judge in a rambling speech that his attorney tried to stop. He was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder conviction and a consecutive sentence of 25 years for the attempted murder conviction.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingmurderchild killedNew York CityBrooklynEast New York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News