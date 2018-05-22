DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) --A man convicted of stabbing two children, one fatally, in a Brooklyn elevator in June 2014 was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison on Tuesday.
Daniel St. Hubert was convicted in April of second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons possession in the death of 6-year-old PJ Avitto and the attack on his friend, Mikayla Capers.
RAW: Loved ones of PJ Avitto give emotional testimonies
Avitto was stabbed 11 times in an elevator at the Boulevard House in East New York, while Capers was stabbed 16 times and survived.
"Sometimes I try not to remember this bad man and what he did to me and PJ," Capers, now 11, said at the sentencing. "But every day I must look at my body and see those 16 stab wounds that are there for the rest of my life."
Family members of both victims were mainstays in the courtroom throughout the proceedings, and they said after the verdict that while they were happy justice was served, they do not have forgiveness in their hearts.
RELATED: Community center named for boy fatally stabbed in elevator in East New York
PJ's mother Aricka McClinton told the court she hasn't slept in four years because her child is missing.
"My heart goes out to Mikayla that in life she will be productive in life in the future as she goes on," McClinton said. "A little child at 7 years old, she fought and fought her way out of that elevator and she made it out and God saved her life. But he called Prince home because it was time for Prince to probably leave us. Prince's work here was done."
St. Hubert attempted to address the judge in a rambling speech that his attorney tried to stop. He was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder conviction and a consecutive sentence of 25 years for the attempted murder conviction.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts