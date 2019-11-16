WESTBURY, Long Island -- A prosecutor says a Nicaraguan judge has sentenced a man to 30 years behind bars in the killing of a young nursing student in upstate New York.
Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell said on Friday that defendant Orlando Tercero received the maximum prison sentence under Nicaraguan law in the 2018 killing of 22-year-old Haley Anderson.
Authorities said Tercero strangled Anderson at his off-campus residence in Binghamton and then fled to Nicaragua. The Central American country rejected an extradition request from the U.S. but instead decided to try him. The Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin previously reported that the defense argued he may have been provoked.
The trial marked an exceedingly rare legal proceeding in which the defendant was prosecuted under Nicaragua's legal system for a slaying on American soil.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Man sentenced to 30 years in killing of SUNY Binghamton student
SUSPICIOUS DEATH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News