BROWNSVILLE, Texas --A former juvenile detention center employee from Texas convicted of stealing over $1.2 million worth of fajitas will be serving 50 years in prison after he was sentenced on Friday.
Gilberto Escamilla pleaded guilty to theft by a public servant, according to the Brownsville Herald.
The 53-year-old man was working at the Darrel B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center in San Benito at the time.
Escamilla told the court, he started out small, but then it got to the point where he "couldn't control himself anymore."
The Cameron County District Attorney's Office arrested Escamilla last year after a food service driver called the detention center's kitchen to let employees know their 800-pound delivery of fajitas arrived. But, there was just one problem with the order because minor inmates at the juvenile detention center are not served fajitas.