Man seriously injured after hit and run in Long Island pub's parking lot

CENTEREACH, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Suffolk County.It happened on Sunday at 10 p.m. at Jack McCarthy's Pub on Middle Country Road in Centereach.Police said that 48-year-old Gary Harning was standing in the parking lot when he was struck.Harning was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious but stable condition.The vehicle involved is described as a white pickup truck.The driver fled the scene southbound on Lake Grove Boulevard.Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.----------