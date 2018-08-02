Pedestrian seriously injured in Greenlawn hit-and-run

Police say the driver remains on the run.

GREENLAWN, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A pedestrian was hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Suffolk County early Thursday morning.

Sair Rodriguez, 32, was walking on the southbound shoulder of Broadway at the intersection of Legacy Court when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Broadway.

It happened just after midnight.

Police are still searching for the driver.

The victim was rushed to Huntington Hospital in serious condition with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the vehicle that struck Rodriguez was a blue Hyundai Elantra, with possible front end damage and a missing passenger side view mirror.

The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

