Man seriously injured when 4 thieves beat him with pan in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for four violent thieves in Brooklyn who attacked a man with a pan.Investigators released pictures of the suspected attackers.Police say the attack happened at 12:30 a.m. on June 30th in East New York.They say the thieves beat the 41-year-old man with the pan and then stole his cell phone and ran away.The victim suffered a fractured spine and cut his face in the attack. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in serious condition.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------