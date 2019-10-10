Man sets fire to backpack outside Park Slope synagogue during Yom Kippur

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There is new video of a man allegedly starting a fire outside a Jewish center in Brooklyn.Police say the man set fire to a backpack and left it at the steps of the building during Yom Kippur.Despite the fact that this happened during Yom Kippur and on the steps of the Park Slope Jewish Center, the NYPD is not calling this a bias crime.Security remained posted at the center on Thursday morning in the wake of the incident.Investigators are working to identify the man seen on surveillance video.They say Wednesday just before 1 a.m., he took a bag, set it on fire and left it on the steps on the Park Slope Jewish center on 8th Avenue.The FDNY quickly put the fire out.It happened despite the fact that the NYPD had stepped up its patrols over the High Holydays.They say they had 130 officers at various synagogues through the city and 25 additional police vehicles deployed.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------