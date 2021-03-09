Man dead after apparently setting self on fire in Brooklyn, mother missing

The incident happened on Bedford Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.
Authorities say the 46-year-old man walked into the backyard and apparently lit himself on fire at around 5:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the 911 call of a fire and put out the blaze.
A witness told police that the man poured a flammable liquid on himself before the fire.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives determined they could not immediately locate his 77-year -old mother. Police are looking for her now.
There are no prior incidents of domestic violence or other calls to the home.
