Man dead after apparently setting self on fire in Brooklyn, mother missing

Heather Elvis was a hostess at a restaurant in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was last seen on Dec. 17, 2013, and her car had gone unattended for hours before it was reported to the police.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is dead after apparently setting himself on fire in the backyard of his family's home in Brooklyn, and his mother is currently missing.The incident happened on Bedford Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.Authorities say the 46-year-old man walked into the backyard and apparently lit himself on fire at around 5:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.Firefighters responded to the 911 call of a fire and put out the blaze.A witness told police that the man poured a flammable liquid on himself before the fire.He was pronounced dead at the scene.Detectives determined they could not immediately locate his 77-year -old mother. Police are looking for her now.There are no prior incidents of domestic violence or other calls to the home.----------