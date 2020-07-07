Man shoots at NYCHA building moments after child walks inside in Brooklyn

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who opened fire outside a NYCHA building in Brooklyn.Video shows a child walk into the Sheepshead Bay Houses on Avenue W just moments before the suspect starts shooting.This happened at 12:45 a.m. last Friday.Right after the shooting, the gunman fled inside of the building.No one was hurt.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------