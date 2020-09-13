Man shoots at police from second floor of Queens home

By Eyewitness News
COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a home in Queens.

The officers responded to a home on 25-07 125 Street in College Point for a domestic abuse incident. When they arrived, they say the suspect was firing shots out the second-floor window.

Citizen App video shows the scene following a shooting in College Point.


Police say the officers were uniformed and came in an unmarked car.

The officers retreated to a safe distance and called for back up. They were fired upon again from the first floor.

"Officers then did a tactical retreat and called for assistance. It was at this time, the individual inside the residence shot upon the officers again. This time from the first floor," said NYPD Deputy Chief Carlos Valdez.

Seconds later, the suspect came out with his hands up and surrendered. He was taken into custody.

Emergency responders cleared the home.

Officials say the family was removed before officers arrived and are now in a safe place.

A 25-year-old man is in custody. Authorities said he used a rifle to shoot at the officers.

Police say that they did not return fire during the incident because they did not have a line of sight.

Police have not yet gone into the apartment and recovered the weapon.

ALSO READ | At least 4 killed in shootings across NYC this weekend

Police say a female victim walked out on her own.
