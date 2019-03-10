Man shot after argument outside subway station in the Bronx

A 27-year-old man was shot outside a Bronx subway station.

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot a 27-year-old man in the Bronx.

It happened Saturday about 1 a.m. Police say the two got into an argument outside the Longwood Avenue subway station.

The dispute turned physical, and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the stomach.

The man was rushed to the hospital.

So far there have been no arrests.

