Man shot and killed by police in East Northport, Suffolk County

EAST NORTHPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly police-involved shooting in Suffolk County.

It happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the unit block of Grant Street in East Northport.

Eyewitness News is told police were called to a home because of a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, officers say a man pointed what appeared to be a rifle at them and threatened to shoot several times.

One of the officers shot the man, and he died at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

