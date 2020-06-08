Man shot and killed by police in East Northport, Suffolk County

EAST NORTHPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly police-involved shooting in Suffolk County.It happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the unit block of Grant Street in East Northport.Eyewitness News is told police were called to a home because of a domestic dispute.When they arrived, officers say a man pointed what appeared to be a rifle at them and threatened to shoot several times.One of the officers shot the man, and he died at the scene.An investigation is underway.----------