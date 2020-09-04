25-year-old man shot and killed in Long Island City, Queens

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Queens Thursday.

Police said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Borden Avenue in Long Island City.

Witnesses told police a shot was fired from a BMW.

There is no indication of any dispute before the shots were fired.

The victim was shot in the stomach and was taken to Cornell Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

New York City shootings: NYPD investigates 3 killings in 3 hours

The shooting occurred just one block from Gantry Waterfront Park.

Area residents say crime has been on a sharp climb in the neighborhood over the past six months.

"This has been an ongoing problem here, we had a stabbing right in front of the building the other night. It's been an ongoing problem because the police refuse to enforce the law in this neighborhood," resident James Edstrom said.

The residents say they've even hired their own security guards to help patrol the area late at night.

MORE: Residents hire private security to tame raucous park crowds

