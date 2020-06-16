Man shot at Bronx subway station, police search for gunman

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was shot on a subway platform in the Longwood section of the Bronx Tuesday morning.
The man was shot at the Simpson Street station just after 6:30 a.m.
He was hospitalized at Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.
A suspect fled the scene and no arrests were immediately made.
Number 2 and 5 subway trains bypassed the Simpson Street station, but have resumed service.
