Man shot at Bronx subway station, police search for gunman

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was shot on a subway platform in the Longwood section of the Bronx Tuesday morning.The man was shot at the Simpson Street station just after 6:30 a.m.He was hospitalized at Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.A suspect fled the scene and no arrests were immediately made.Number 2 and 5 subway trains bypassed the Simpson Street station, but have resumed service.----------