Man wounded in police-involved shooting in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was wounded in a police-involved shooting in Harlem Tuesday.

The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. at an apartment building on West 114th Street.

Police responded to a report of a man with a gun. Upon arrival officers encountered an eyewitness who said there was a man with a gun in a 4th-floor hallway.

According to NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison, officers demanded that the man take his hands out of his pockets but he refused to comply and said he had a gun.

He took a shooting stance and pointed an object at the officers, Harrison said. One of the officers fired and struck the suspect in the hip.

The 34-year-old man was taken to St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital and is in stable condition.

No officers were injured.

The incident was captured on one of the officer's body cameras and the video will be reviewed by the NYPD.

