Man shot during beef over Slim Jim at Houston gas station

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston police have taken a gas store owner in for questioning after witnesses say he shot a customer during an argument over a Slim Jim beef stick in Houston.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that a group of men stopped at the Chevron gas station on I-45 and West Little York around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to reports, one man went inside the store to get a Slim Jim and got into an argument with the owner.

"This guy came running out of the store while I'm pumping gas, yelling, 'You didn't pay for that Slim Jim,'" witness Kenny Allen said. "He said, 'I did pay for the Slim Jim.' The next thing you know, this guy reaches in his back, pulls out his gun and shoots him."

Police say the man was shot in the leg. He is expected to survive.

The owner was talking to investigators. There's no word if he will face charges.

Police had placed an evidence marker on the Slim Jim in the parking lot.

