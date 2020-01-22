Man shot in back during robbery in Grand Concourse

By Eyewitness News
GRAND CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was shot in the back during an armed robbery in the Bronx.

It happened on Saturday at 9:52 p.m. on the corner of Grand Concourse and 202nd Street.

The 25-year-old victim was approached by a man who demanded his property.

When the victim refused, the man pulled a gun, shooting the victim in the back.

He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the gunman is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
grand concoursebronxnew york cityrobberyshootingarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, woman critically injured in Park Slope fire
Residents of NYC building left without heat, hot water for weeks
AccuWeather: Temperatures rise above average Wednesday
Harvey Weinstein trial set to open in New York City
NYPD officer struck, injured by car during traffic stop in NYC
Elderly woman violently attacked, robbed in Brooklyn
Metro-North train crashes into tractor-trailer in Rockland County
Show More
Man fatally shot in front of home in Queens
Derek Jeter elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
11-year-old girl dead in Brooklyn house fire
Senate approves impeachment trial rules, rejecting witnesses
More TOP STORIES News