Man shot in back during robbery in Grand Concourse

GRAND CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was shot in the back during an armed robbery in the Bronx.It happened on Saturday at 9:52 p.m. on the corner of Grand Concourse and 202nd Street.The 25-year-old victim was approached by a man who demanded his property.When the victim refused, the man pulled a gun, shooting the victim in the back.He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious but stable condition.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the gunman is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------