Man shot in head during caught-on-camera road rage shooting in Brooklyn

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A road rage shooting in Brooklyn was caught on camera, with the gunman seen firing at a car as it pulled away over the weekend.

It happened just after noon on Sunday at the intersection of Avenue T and East 19th Street in Sheepshead Bay.

Authorities say the gunman exited a black late-model Honda Accord Sport while brandishing a black firearm and and fired multiple times at a white Hyundai operated by a 31-year-old man.

The front seat passenger of the Hyundai, a 39-year-old man, was shot in the head.

The driver rushed to Coney Island Hospital, where the victim was treated and listed in stable condition.

The gunman got back in his vehicle and fled eastbound on Avenue T.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid 20s, approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a black baseball cap and blue jeans.

The individual fled in a vehicle that did not have a license plate affixed to the front or rear, but instead had a temporary license plate affixed to the upper right side of the rear windshield.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

