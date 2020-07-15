Man shot in head on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot in the head on the Upper West Side.
It happened around 9 p.m. on Tuesday inside a building on West 109th Street.
He was shot in the head and rushed to St. Luke's Hospital. He's listed in critical condition.
Police continue to search for the gunman in the attack.
