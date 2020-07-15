Man shot in head on Upper West Side

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot in the head on the Upper West Side.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Tuesday inside a building on West 109th Street.

He was shot in the head and rushed to St. Luke's Hospital. He's listed in critical condition.

RELATED: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Crown Heights shooting

Police continue to search for the gunman in the attack.

