Man shot in head outside IHOP restaurant in Kingsbridge, Bronx

Derick Waller has the latest on the victim.

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --
A man in a car was shot in the head during a street dispute outside an IHOP restaurant in the Bronx.

The 22-year-old victim may have been driving when he was shot in the head at West 238th Street and Broadway in the Kingsbridge section at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The black Honda came to a stop blocks away on Broadway, possibly when another occupant of the vehicle brought it to a stop.

"They're screaming. They're going crazy," said Jasmine Roman, an eyewitness. "But then I saw the ambulance come, the cops pull up, from there I pretty much knew what it was."

She said she watched paramedics remove the man from the car, and he wasn't moving.

The victim, shot in the head, was rushed to the Allen Hospital NewYork-Presbyterian in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, and police were working on a motive.

As many as five people, three men and two women, fled southbound on Broadway.

