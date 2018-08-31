Man shot in head outside iHop restaurant in Kingsbridge, Bronx

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --
A man in a car was shot in the head during a street dispute outside an iHop restaurant in the Bronx.

The 22-year-old victim may have been driving when he was shot in the head at West 238th Street and Broadway in the Kingsbridge section at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The black Honda came to a stop blocks away on Broadway, possibly when another occupant of the vehicle brought it to a stop.

"They're screaming, they're going crazy," said Jasmine Roman, an eyewitness. "Knew pretty much what it was."

She says she watched paramedics remove the man from the car and he wasn't moving.

The victim, shot in the head, was rushed to the Allen Hospital NewYork-Presbyterian in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and police were working on a motive.

As many as five people, three men and two women, fled southbound on Broadway.

