Man shot in leg, police search for black SUV in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A man was shot in the leg by a suspect who fled in an SUV in Queens.The 53-year-old victim was shot on a neighborhood bridge at 39th Street and Skillman Avenue just after 8 a.m. in Sunnyside.He was treated for a non-life threatening injury to his leg at Elmhurst HospitalPolice were actively searching for the black SUV, which fled westbound on Northern Boulevard.Police say they are also keeping an eye out at nearby bridges.