Man shot in leg, robbed while dining outside in Kips Bay, Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot in leg, robbed in Kips Bay

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot during a robbery in Manhattan early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. at the corner of 30th Street and 3rd Avenue. He was said to be dining outside at the time.

The 35-year-old man was approached by a man who displayed a firearm and demanded money.

The robber also forcibly removed a chain and watch from the victim before shooting him in the thigh.



The robber ran off on foot.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he is expected to survive.

So far, there are no arrests.

ALSO READ | NYPD officer shot and wounded during struggle with suspect in Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said a group of four officers confronted an armed suspect, and during a violent struggle, the suspect's weapon went off once.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kips baymanhattannew york cityrobberyshootingarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
10 shot, 7 bystanders, in 'brazen, coordinated attack' in Queens
AccuWeather: Increasing clouds with an afternoon shower, thunderstorm
Too late, Texas couple changes minds about COVID-19 vaccine
DaBaby pulled from Lolla due to recent homophobic comments
Firetruck crashes into car in Queens; 5 firefighters, 2 others hurt
The Great Freeport Canoe Race takes to the water again
Limited edition luxury tequila bottle adorned in 24K gold
Show More
COVID surge for unvaccinated people is only beginning, experts warn
'Vote them out': Willie Nelson headlines Texas protest rally
NHL to investigate claim Sharks' Evander Kane bet on own games
Senators hope to wrap up draft of infrastructure bill Sunday
Two-story outdoor dining structure raising eyebrows in NYC
More TOP STORIES News