Man shot, killed by police in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after police fatally shot a man in Paterson on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported on Godwin Avenue around 4 p.m.

The Attorney General's Office said it is investigating after a male civilian was fatally shot by police.

Few other details were released.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patersonpassaic countypolice involved shootingfatal shootingpolice shootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Infant daughter of FDNY firefighter dies of COVID-19, department says
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
1 in 5 NYC residents tested for antibodies is positive, Cuomo says
Giants select Andrew Thomas with 4th pick in NFL Draft
NY Jets select tackle Mekhi Becton in 11th pick of NFL Draft
NY town celebrates woman's 106th birthday with drive-by parade
White House shifts from raising alarms to reopening country
Show More
NY coronavirus death toll slows, hospitalizations flat
NY investigating nursing home compliance with virus rules
Bike company donates e-bikes and masks to NYC hospital
NY and NJ lead nation in coronavirus deaths at VA hospitals
Somber Congress delivers nearly $500B more in virus aid
More TOP STORIES News