Man shot, killed by police in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after police fatally shot a man in Paterson on Thursday afternoon.
The incident was reported on Godwin Avenue around 4 p.m.
The Attorney General's Office said it is investigating after a male civilian was fatally shot by police.
Few other details were released.
